Pakistan » Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

Two terrorists gunned down in Banu IBO

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists
Sumaira Khan May 17, 2023
<p>File Photo</p>

Security forces on Wednesday gunned down two terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in general area Jani Khel, District Bannu on reported presence of terrorists.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the conduct of operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists. Resultantly, two terrorists were sent to hell.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and innocent citizens.

Locals of the area appreciated Security Forces’ operation and assured of their full support in eliminating the menace of terrorism.

