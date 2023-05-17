PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz defends crackdown on PTI

Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), saying that it is a gang for violence and destruction.

She was reacting to the recent crackdown on PTI leaders and workers by the government.

In a tweet, Maryam said that PTI was always a gang that was given birth to for wrong reasons.

She said that PTI never stood for anything else except violence, destruction, and foul play.

The PML-N leader said that it was because of PTI being allowed to operate in the garb of a political party, unhindered and unchecked that the heart-wrenching May 9 incident happened.

Maryam Nawaz said that the PTI was now trying to portray the crackdown on its leaders and workers as a crackdown on a political party.

She said that the government was right to crack down on PTI, adding that the government had a responsibility to protect the public from violence.