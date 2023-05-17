New study finds over 4.5 mn people have died in wars since 9/11

A new study by Brown University has found that over 4.5 million people have died in wars since the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States.

The study, which was released on Monday, found that the majority of these deaths were indirect, caused by factors such as economic collapse, food insecurity, and disease.

The study, which is called the Costs of War Project, found that the United States was responsible for the majority of these deaths. The study found that the United States has been involved in wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan, Syria, Yemen, Libya, and Somalia since 9/11.

The examination found that these wars have caused a staggering amount of death and destruction, and that the human cost of these wars is still being felt today.

The study found that the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq have been the deadliest, with over 1 million people killed in each country.

The study also found that the wars in Syria and Yemen have been particularly devastating, with over half a million people killed in each country.

It found that the wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Libya, and Somalia have also had a devastating impact on the economies of these countries.

The study found that these wars have caused widespread poverty, hunger, and disease.

The study found that the wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Libya, and Somalia have also had a devastating impact on the environment.

The study found that these wars have caused widespread environmental damage, including the destruction of forests, water resources, and agricultural land.

The study found that the wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Libya, and Somalia have also had a devastating impact on the lives of women and children.

The study found that women and children have been disproportionately affected by these wars, and that they have suffered the brunt of the death, destruction, and poverty caused by these wars.

It called on governments around the world to take responsibility for the damage caused by these wars.

The study called on governments to provide reparations to the victims of these wars, and to help rebuild the countries that have been devastated by these wars.

It also called on governments to work together to prevent future wars.

The study called on governments to find peaceful solutions to their differences, and to work together to build a more peaceful world.