Nawaz slams justice system, questions fairness

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday criticised the justice system, questioning its fairness as it welcomes the presence of 60 billion looter while punishing others.

The former prime minister took to the Twitter and criticised the justice system and said, ““Those who sentenced us welcome the looters of Rs60 billion, adding that who will respect such justice.”

Expressing his frustration over his disqualification and imprisonment, Nawaz Sharif highlighted the irony of being penalized for not taking a few thousand dirhams from his son.

The PML-N supremo further said that someone proven to be corrupt is portrayed as righteous and trustworthy [Sadiq and Amin], thus disrespecting the status of the last Prophet of Allah (PBUH).