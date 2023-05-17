Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 7PM | SAMAA TV | 17th May 2023 Samaa News Headlines 7PM | SAMAA TV | 17th May 2023 May 17, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 7PM | SAMAA TV | 17th May 2023 Recommended COAS Gen Asim Munir vows to bring black day perpetrators to justice Two terrorists gunned down in Banu IBO Nintendo sells 10 mn copies of ‘Zelda’ in three days Related Stories Complexion’s intruder: The troubling effects of Melasma on your skin Karachi boy converts pressure cooker into coffee machine How your dress color can affect your summer experience? Experts weigh in Most Popular Emmad Irfani’s son Zaviyaar passes away No orders to suspend internet services again: PTA Internet service restored, social media apps remain suspended nationwide