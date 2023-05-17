Maleeka, Shireen, Ali Muhammad rearrested by police after release

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Maleeka Bokhari, Shireen Mazari and Ali Muhammad Khan were rearrested by police on Wednesday, hours after they were released on bail.

Bokhari was arrested on May 14 under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) for her alleged involvement in the May 9 violence in Islamabad.

But, she was released on bail by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday morning.

However, she was rearrested by the police as soon as she stepped out of the Adiala Jail and was moved to an undisclosed location.

Similarly, Ali Muhammad Khan was also released from Jhelum District Jail on the orders of the high court, but he was again arrested by the Punjab Police and transferred to an unknown location.

Further, former human rights minister Shireen Mazari was apprehended again on Wednesday too after being released from jail on the orders of the IHC.

She was detained under three MPO and transferred to Adiala Jail.