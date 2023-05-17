Maleeka Bokhari rearrested by Islamabad police after release from Adiala Jail

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Maleeka Bokhari was rearrested by Islamabad police on Wednesday, hours after she was released from Adiala Jail on bail.

Bokhari was arrested on May 14 under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) for her alleged involvement in the May 9 violence in Islamabad. She was released on bail by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday morning.

However, she was rearrested by Islamabad police as soon as she stepped out of the jail.

The police said that she was arrested for violating the bail conditions.

Bokhari’s arrest is the latest in a series of crackdowns on PTI leaders and workers by the government. In the past few weeks, several PTI leaders, including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, and Shireen Mazari, have been arrested or detained.