Gold price in Pakistan records stability despite global rate slump

In the midst of fluctuating trends in the global bullion market, gold prices per tola in Pakistan have shown resilience, remaining unchanged from the previous day.

While the international market witnessed a decrease in the price of gold, Pakistan maintained stability in its domestic exchange markets.

On the third day of this business week, the international gold market experienced a decline of $18, with the price per ounce dropping to $1988.

However, according to the All Sindh Sarafa and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-carat gold per tola stood firm at Rs233,100 in key domestic exchange markets including Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, and other prominent cities.

Furthermore, the price of 10 grams of gold also remained steady at Rs199,846.

Gold dealers attributed the stability in Pakistan’s gold prices to the impact of the strengthening dollar, which has influenced the decrease in the price of gold per tola in the global market.

However, despite the international decline, the local market showcased resilience, maintaining prices at a consistent level.