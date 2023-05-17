President Arif Alvi calls for stakeholders to diffuse tension

President Arif Alvi emphasized the need for resolving disputes and finding a solution to the current situation.

In a statement, the president dismissed the notion of any political party being anti-Pakistan or consisting of traitors.

Alvi said that everyone faced injustice in the past.

Urging all stakeholders to reconsider their positions, he stressed the importance of learning from history, stating that nations that fail to do so are forgotten over time.

Alvi highlighted the prevalence of bullying and coercion in Pakistan’s political history, noting that the long history of labelling parties and leaders as traitors and anti-state began with the Rawalpindi Conspiracy Case in 1951.

He also criticized the adoption of policies - throughout the tapestry of our history - driven by powerful individuals instead of a serious, broad-based, comprehensive, and strategic approach.