Ch Shujaat demands govt to ban PTI

Pakistan Muslim League (PML) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain while demanding strict action against perpetrators of attack on military installations demanded the government to ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain expressed these views during a media interaction at the Lahore Press Club while participating in a rally that commenced from the Muslim League House

During a press conference held at Muslim League House, he emphasised that individuals who engage in such activities will face legal repercussions under the Army Act and the Official Secrets Act. He further stated that one cannot simply become a leader by inciting people, as the position of the army chief is held with utmost respect. “Any action or statement against the army chief will be treated as a defamatory act towards the entire army,” he said.

Moreover, he called for the PTI party to be banned from holding governmental positions.

He affirmed his intention to contest the upcoming elections under his party’s banner and focusing on promoting its agenda. “Despite efforts to form a joint platform with all the parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to contest elections, they were unable to reach a consensus on contesting the elections together,” he added.

The PML chief went on to say that no one will be allowed to disrupt country’s peace through vandalism.

PML chief organiser Chaudhry Sarwar and General Secretary Chaudhry Shaffay Hussain also addressed the rally.

Speaking on the occasion, Chaudhry Sarwar also expressed his concern over the actions of a few troublemakers, stating that they have succeeded in doing what India and terrorists could not achieve. He stressed the need to take strict action against these individuals, as their actions have brought shame to everyone.

Chaudhry Shaffay Hussain, on the other hand, reflected on the unprecedented events that occurred on May 9, highlighting that such occurrences are unparalleled in Pakistan’s history. He emphasized that true freedom was attained on August 14, and anyone who speaks about genuine freedom is referring to that significant date.

The participants of the rally carried posters and banners with slogans in favor of the army, and they were also chanting slogans in favor of the army.