Pakistan Football team to face India on 21 June in Bengaluru

Pakistan Football Team will take on India in the SAFF Championship on 21 June in Bengaluru, as both teams were placed in the same group along with Kuwait and Nepal.

The draws were announced on Wednesday and it was revealed that Pakistan will play Kuwait on 24 June and Nepal on 27 June.

India are by far the most successful side of the SAFF competition, as they have won the title record eight times, whereas Maldives have won it twice.

Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka have won the event once each whereas Pakistan’s best finish came in 1997, when they got the third position.

Pakistan team could not play the competition last time in 2021, as Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) was banned by FIFA.