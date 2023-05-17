COAS Gen Asim Munir vows to bring black day perpetrators to justice

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Wednesday reassured the ranks and files that all those responsible for bringing shame to the nation on Black Day of 9th May would certainly be brought to Justice.

He was quoted as saying by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) as he visited the Sialkot Garrison on Wednesday.

“No one will be allowed to disrespect our shuhada and their monuments. They are a source of inspiration and pride for the rank and file of the Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies, Government officials and the people of Pakistan,” the Army Chief said.

Gen Asim Munir further said, “The martyrs have been promised the highest abode in the life hereafter and shall continue to maintain the highest levels of respect amongst the people of Pakistan.”

“The State of Pakistan and Armed Forces will always maintain all Shuhada and their families in very high esteem and continue to honour them and their supreme sacrifices with utmost respect and dignity,” he added.

He underscored that the recently planned and orchestrated tragic incidents would never be allowed again at any cost.

The Army Chief also appreciated under command formations for their hard work, devotion, high morale and professionalism.

“During his interaction with officers and troops, the COAS stressed upon maintaining focus on the army’s professionalism and preparedness to deal with complex internal and external security challenges including propaganda warfare,” the military’s media wing added.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Commander Gujranwala Corps. Upon arrival, Gen Asim Munir laid floral wreath at Martyrs’ Monument and paid rich tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the pride, honour and dignity of the nation.