Imran calls for meaningful dialogue on elections as police surround his house

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that the police have surrounded his house as he addressed the workers in what he termed as his possible last speech before getting arrested again.

He said that he was waiting for meaningful talks on the issue of elections.

He criticized the government team engaged in dialogue with his party, calling it a futile exercise.

PTI chairman said that the rulers are afraid of PTI’s support among the masses and therefore don’t want elections.

He offered to resolve the issues through dialogue but pressed for elections at the earliest, citing it the only way forward.

Earlier in his address, the former prime minister said that they did not want to pit people against the army, but that this was the desire of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

He lamented that it seemed that what happened in East Pakistan was deliberately being repeated.

Imran Khan said that the treatment his supporters were receiving would only sow hatred.

He reiterated that PTI had never resorted to violence, even when an assassination attempt was made on him.

PTI chairman claimed that the violent incidents on May 9 were orchestrated, asserting that they had evidence of this.

He said that they would approach the high court for an independent inquiry into the incidents.

These actions, Imran Khan claimed, were to be used as a pretext to ban PTI.

The former prime minister said that no matter how many people were pressured to leave PTI, it could not be disintegrated.

He confidently said that the PTI ticket would still win in the elections.

The ex-PM termed the police crackdown on supporters as a tactic to intimidate people so that they would not come out to protest against injustice.

He mentioned that over 25 people were killed and more than 700 were injured during peaceful protests.

In response to the claims that 40 terrorists were allegedly hiding at his residence - Zaman Park, the Chairman of PTI emphasised the importance of a proper legal process.

He stated that while the police should indeed investigate the matter, it should be done lawfully with a duly obtained search warrant, rather than resorting to a forceful entry or unwarranted actions.

Following his address, he shared the closed circuit television (CCTV) footage captured outside his residence.