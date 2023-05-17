PTI cancels Muridke jalsa

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has cancelled its Muridke mass gathering citing no permission from the local administration.

This was shared by the party’s official account on Twitter.

The opposition party’s mass mobilization drive had to kick off with a rally in Muridke.

The decision was made in an important party organizational meeting chaired by Imran Khan on Tuesday.

PTI leadership greenlighted that the party’s mass mobilization campaign pertaining to the elections would be executed as per its schedule and the party chairman would address a huge public gathering in Muridke on May 18.

The tweet read that the new date for the mass gathering will be announced after the permission is granted.