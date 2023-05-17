‘Special standing courts to try attackers of military installations’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced that the cases against those who vandalised and damaged military installations will be tried in special standing courts.

Prime Minister Sharif said this in a conversation with senior journalists.

“Cases of those who attacked military installations will be tried in special standing courts,” the PM reportedly said.

On the other hand, those who damaged private property will be prosecuted in anti-terrorism courts, the PM added.

Earlier today, in a tweet, PM Sharif said the roots of the mutinous attack on the state, its symbols and sensitive installations on May 9 lie in the contents of Imran Niazi’s speeches over the past one year.

In a tweet, Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan has “liberally deployed religious imagery” to brand his political agitation as a war between truth and falsehood.

’Imran Khan has relentlessly maligned and attacked the armed forces and the sitting Army Chief and very cunningly prepared his cult with the slogans of “Haqeeqi Azadi” aimed at inciting them for violence we witnessed on May 9.“