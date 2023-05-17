Mir gives PTI 24 hours to hand 40 ‘terrorists in Zaman Park’

Punjab Interim Information Minister Amir Mir addressing a press conference on Wednesday gave a 24 hours deadline to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hand over up to 40 terrorists who allegedly took refuge in Zaman Park.

Amir Mir claimed that the miscreants who attacked Lahore Corps Commander House on May 9 were in contact with the PTI leadership at Zaman Park.

Mir said that the “handlers” of the attack were in contact with the vandals and were giving them directions.

Interim minister said that the “terrorists” involved in the attacks on army installations would be tried in military courts.

He said that these people would be made an example of so that no one would dare to do the same in the future. He said PTI has also become a non-state element and Chairman PTI had threatened in the video before the arrest about the violent protests.

Mir said Imran Khan was constantly insulting the army and its leadership and PTI has now put his threats into practice.

“People were incited to attack military installations,” Aamir Mir added.

The minister said that these people also included those who had attacked the Lahore Corps Commander House.

“That is why the PTI leadership is being requested that handover these terrorists. The Punjab interim government is giving the PTI leadership 24 hours to handover the terrorists, who were involved in attacks on military installations and are seeking refuge in Zaman Park, to Punjab police,” Mir said.

He said that the agencies investigating were in possession of the evidence regarding their involvement in the attacks.