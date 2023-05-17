Cannes 2023: Johnny Depp receives seven-minute standing ovation, gets teary

In a touching and emotional moment, Hollywood actor Johnny Depp was seen tearing up during a seven-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival.

The occasion was the premiere of a French-language film directed by Maïwenn, which controversially opened the prestigious festival this year.

As the lights dimmed and the audience eagerly awaited the film’s screening, a hush fell over the theater. Suddenly, the screen lit up, revealing the talented cast and crew of the film. Among them was the legendary Johnny Depp, who has consistently enthralled audiences with his remarkable performances over the years.

As the film credits rolled, the atmosphere in the theater shifted.

The audience erupted into thunderous applause, rising to their feet to pay homage to the cast and crew’s remarkable achievement. It was during this electrifying moment that Johnny Depp’s emotions got the better of him.

Cameras captured the poignant scene as Depp, 59, held his hands to his face, visibly moved by the overwhelming display of support and appreciation.

His eyes welled up with tears, reflecting the depth of his gratitude for the audience’s response.

The film’s director also broke out into tears as she briefly took the microphone. “I want to share this moment with my lover, with my producer, with Le Pacte,” she said.

“It was a production that was difficult to finance and I want to share this moment with all my team across the theatre”.

The standing ovation lasted a remarkable seven minutes.