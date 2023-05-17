PTI loses another wicket, as ex-MNA Aamer Kiani jumps ship

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has suffered another setback, as former MNA, Aamer Kiani, has reportedly decided to part ways with the party.

Kiani has not only decided to quit the PTI, but also announced to end his political career.

Speaking exclusively to SAMAA TV, the PTI loyalist and former MNA said he took the decision in the wake of the attack on the central military installations in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

He says he belongs to a military family, and expressed deep regrets at the attack on the GHQ in Rawalpindi and the Corps Commander House in Lahore.

“Now i will only hold one flag. We will now live with only the green crescent flag,” Kiani told SAMAA TV.

He also claimed he will not join any political party, including the PDM.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the party had faced a major blow with MNA Mahmood Moulvi quitting the party following former prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest on May 9 and the widespread unrest that led to the burning of the Corps Commander House in Lahore.

In a statement, Moulvi had said he was leaving the party due to “differences with the leadership”.

He said that he had been a loyal member of the party since its inception, but he could no longer continue with it.

Mahmood Maulvi announced to leave the party and said that political parties can be changed, but the Army cannot be changed.

He said it was because of this army that the country has security and nuclear power.

“As an MNA, I am also resigning from the membership of the National Assembly.”

He said that it is possible to have a disagreement with an individual, but that he does not know who the troublemakers are. He then asked rhetorically if Pakistan should bring in the army from India or Afghanistan.

The PTI leader said, “I can never go against the Pakistan Army,” adding that he would no longer support the party’s anti-military campaign. “What message do you want to give by targeting martyr’s memorials?”