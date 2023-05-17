FIA launches crackdown against culprits for vandalism, arson at Corps Commander House

In a significant crackdown, the Cybercrime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Lahore has decided to profile and publicly disclose the identities of all the culprits responsible for the acts of vandalism and arson at Jinnah House (Corps Commander House).

According to FIA officials, the process of profiling the accused has already begun, with a particular focus on their social media accounts.

By analyzing digital footprints and gathering substantial evidence, including information related to their political affiliations, the authorities aim to build strong cases against each individual involved in the arson and vandalism, it added.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that many of the accused had been actively promoting the agenda of a specific political party for approximately six months prior to the attack.

Moreover, the profiles of all the accused will be made public.