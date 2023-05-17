Digital ads in Washington flash messages against G-20 meeting in held Kashmir

Flashing ‘Say no G-20 meeting in occupied Kashmir’, a digital advertising truck drove around key locations in Washington that included the embassies of member countries of the group.

Rented by the World Kashmir Awareness Forum (WKAF), a Washington-based advocacy organization, the truck also beamed messages that included a call on G-20 members to persuade India to abide by its pledge to allow the people of Kashmir their right to self-determination.

Other messages on the electronic screens were: “G20 risks legitimizing India’s illegal occupation of Kashmir”; “Decolonize Kashmir”; “G20 in Kashmir violates UN resolutions”; “G20 in occupied Kashmir enables genocide”; “Kashmir for Kashmiris”; “Kashmir at the brink of Genocide (Genocide Watch)” and “Stop Hindutva Fascism.”

A G-20 meeting of the working group on tourism is set to be held in Srinagar in India-held Kashmir from May 22-24.

Besides targeting the embassies of G-20 countries, including India, the digital truck positioned itself in front of the US State Department before moving to the Capitol Hill; the Library of Congress; the Washington Monument; the White House; various Museums; the Lincoln Memorial; the Washington National Cathedral; the World Bank and IMF.

In a statement, Dr. Ghulam N. Mir, chairman of the Kashmir Diaspora Coalition & President of the World Kashmir Awareness Forum, said that since its occupation of Kashmir 76 years ago, India has attempted to wish away the Kashmir conflict by various aggressive means, but only failed.

India has tried to cover the evidence of thousands of mass graves and gang rapes committed by Indian military and paramilitary forces in Kashmir, he alleged. Now India will be entertaining its rich invitees on the grounds of a nation, which is not its part.

“We appeal to the G-20 countries, and also to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to show respect to the dead and the living of Kashmir whose country is being colonized by India and avoid dignifying the host country – India,” Mir said.

Dr Ghulam Nabi Fai, secretary general of the World Kashmir Awareness Forum, said India is abusing its G-20 presidency to portray an image of normalcy in Kashmir. India’s aim is to divert global attention from the core issue of the occupation of a people, he said.

Dr Fai emphasized that members of G-20 countries are practicing democracies, except India, and they should abide by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and not sacrifice their moral authority and ethical values for commercial interests and lucrative business deals.

He quoted Prof Fernand de Vareness, United Nations Special Rapporteur on Minority Issues, who issued a statement on Monday that the G-20 is unwittingly providing a veneer of support to a façade of normalcy (in Kashmir) at a time when massive human rights violations, illegal and arbitrary arrests, political persecutions, retractions and even suppression of free media and human rights defenders continue to escalate.

Dr. Imtiaz khan, professor at George Washington Medical Center, claimed the people of India-held Kashmir expressed strong reservations over the G-20 meeting to be held in the disputed territory.

Based on the UN resolutions, the final status of Jammu and Kashmir has to be decided by the plebiscite to be held under its auspices.