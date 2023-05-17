Jahangir Tareen blames PTI for ‘May 9 vandalism’ of Jinnah house

The disgruntled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader, Jahangir Tareen, has expressed deep sadness and anger over May 9 vandalism of Jinnah house, emphasizing that such action have never been witnessed before.

Tareen, while addressing to media persons, called for unity and urged those responsible to reflect upon their actions.

The politician expressed his dismay, saying, “People have been punished in the past for their wrongdoings, but never have we witnessed such despicable incidents”.

He stressed that the vandalization of Jinnah House – a historic landmark symbolizing the legacy of the country’s founder, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah – is an “unthinkable act of destruction”.

“No one could have imagined that it [Jinnah House] would be subjected to such devastation,” he lamented.

Expressing his resolve, Tareen asserted, “We will not allow such incidents to occur again”.

“Together, we shall stand firm against those who aim to jeopardize our national heritage and undermine our shared identity,” he added.

He further added, “Those responsible for these incidents should face severe consequences”.