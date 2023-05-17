Imran responsible for May 9 mutinous attacks on state: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the roots of the mutinous attack on the state, its symbols and sensitive installations on May 9 lie in the contents of Imran Niazi’s speeches over the past one year.

In a tweet, Shehbaz Sharif said Imran Khan has liberally deployed religious imagery to brand his political agitation as a war between truth and falsehood.

’Imran Khan has relentlessly maligned and attacked the armed forces and the sitting Army Chief and very cunningly prepared his cult with the slogans of “Haqeeqi Azadi” aimed at inciting them for violence we witnessed on May 9.“

Shehbaz Sharif said, “Listen to his speeches and you will get your answers.”

PM directed to the law enforcement agencies is that they should leave no stone unturned to bring those involved in the incidents of vandalism, arson and violence to justice. “At the same time, they should make sure that no innocent person gets punished,” he said.