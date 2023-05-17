Terrorism case: PTI leaders’ interim bail extended till May 25

The Anti-Terrorism Court of Islamabad has approved the requests of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders for exemption from appearance in cases registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The interim bails of PTI leaders in the terrorism cases have been extended till May 25.

When someone is arrested under the MPO, their exemption pleas become ineffective, Judge Raja Jawad Abbas noted.

If the police gives such a statement about the safety of the PTI leaders, this stance will not stand, the court said.

On the next hearing, attendance must be ensured and illnesses ended, the court instructed the PTI lawyers.

The court is not responsible for the political situation, the court is responsible for the bail, Judge Abbas observed.

He also noted that the PTI lawyers have claimed that arrests are made first and cases registered later.

The court asked the parties for final arguments on the confirmation of bail at the next hearing.