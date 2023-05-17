China: Fishing vessel capsizes in Indian Ocean, 39 missing

A Chinese fishing vessel boat has sunk in the Indian Ocean on Wednesday with its crew of 39 members missing, state media reported.

As per details, the missing crew members included 17 Chinese nationals, 17 Indonesian and five Filipino sailors.

“So far, no missing persons have been found,” said state broadcaster.

Following the incident, China’s leader Xi Jinping has called for an all-out effort to rescue the crew.

The state media further reported that search and rescue teams from Australia and several other countries have arrived on the scene and China has deployed two vessels to assist in the operation.

The vessel, named “Lu Peng Yuan Yu 028” capsized at about 3:00 AM Beijing time on Tuesday.

Notable to mention that China, over the past two decades, has built the world’s largest deep-water fishing fleet.