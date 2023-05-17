Watch Live
Regional connectivity: PM reaches Pak-Iran border area to meet Iranian president

Shehbaz to jointly inaugurate project of importing 110MW of electricity from Iran
Usman Khan May 18, 2023
<p>PM Shehbaz Sharif and Iran President Ebrahim Raisi. PHOTO/FILE</p>

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif departed for Pishin area of Balochistan—Pakistan-Iran border area—to hold an informal meeting with Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi on Thursday.

The prime minister will jointly inaugurate the project of importing 110 megawatts of electricity from Iran.

Pakistan is currently importing 200MW of electricity from Iran and there is scope to increase power import to 500MW.

The sources further said the Iranian president and PM Sharif will officially inaugurate the Iran-Pakistan Border Market. Three new trade markets are also being established on the border.

One such market has been inaugurated at the Mand area on the border, while work in under way on opening two others.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also visit Gwadar tomorrow, according to sources.

