PM to meet Iranian president tomorrow in Pishin border area

In a significant development on the foreign relations front, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to hold an informal meeting with Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi tomorrow.

According to sources, the meeting of the two leaders is expected to be held tomorrow in the Pishin area of Balochistan.

The prime minister will jointly inaugurate the project of importing 110 megawatts of electricity from Iran.

Pakistan is currently importing 200MW of electricity from Iran and there is scope to increase power import to 500MW.

The sources further said the Iranian president and PM Sharif will officially inaugurate the Iran-Pakistan Border Market. Three new trade markets are also being established on the border.

One such market has been inaugurated at the Mand area on the border, while work in under way on opening two others.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also visit Gwadar tomorrow, according to sources.