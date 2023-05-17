All efforts to create wedges in Pak-Iran ties will be defeated: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi inaugurated the 100MW Polan-Gabd electricity transmission line project from Iran to Gwadar at Mand-Pishin crossing point of Pakistan-Iran border on Thursday.

The two leaders also inaugurated a sustenance marketplace at the Mand-Pishin crossing point.

According to Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, the project was pending since 2009 and has been completed in record time of four months under the leadership of Prime Minister Sharif.

After the inauguration at the border, PM Sharif said an all-round dialogue on all matters of mutual concern was held with the Iranian president. Agreements between the two brotherly countries in all sectors have to be expedited, he added.

PM Sharif also said it was decided that the free trade aspect would be finalized soon. It was also agreed to move forward regarding the power transmission line.

Suggestions were also shared regarding the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Earlier, the Pishin-Mand Market was inaugurated, the PM informed. The best goods were available at the shops that would increase trade between the two countries.

The trade will then lead to growth in the surrounding areas.

Shehbaz Sharif said the Iranian president was invited to Pakistan again and he accepted the invitation. There will be delegation-level talks on solar power and other matters, he added.

The 100MW power transmission line project faced delays, but was pulled out from cold storage and restarted immediately, the PM stressed, adding 100MW of electricity will reach Gwadar every day from Iran.

At the inauguration ceremony, the prime minister said the Gabd-Polan transmission line has been built in record time.

He said the Pakistan-Iran relations were strong, adding he was grateful to the Iranian president.

“Today we inaugurated the Pishin-Mand Market, and six more will be built,” he told the audience, adding this will herald the journey of prosperity in the entire region.

The 100MW transmission line will benefit the citizens of Gwadar.

Not only has this project been completed, but there is scope in Pak-Iran electricity and petroleum projects.

“We will build these projects for the development and prosperity of the people with mutual support. I am grateful to the Iranian president that he agreed to the project,” the PM stressed.

Whoever tries to create a wedge between our the brotherly relationship will be defeated, he insisted.

The Iranian president said Pakistan and Iran have long-standing relations, adding the people of both countries are bound by religious ties.

Mr Raisi said the relations between Pakistan and Iran are strengthening with time. He added that Iran wants to promote trade with Pakistan in the energy sector.

He added that trade and connectivity will increase because of the border market. The project will also increase employment opportunities in both countries, Mr Raisi added.

I would like to thank the people involved in the completion of the project, Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi

PM reaches Gwadar

Earlier, the prime minister reached Gwadar from where he left for the Pishin area of Balochistan on the Pakistan-Iran border to hold an informal meeting with Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi.

The prime minister is accompanied by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Energy Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan.

They were received by Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo, as well as Akhtar Mengal, Khalid Magsi and Zubeda Jalal.

The provincial chief secretary and police chief are also present on the occasion.

The prime minister will jointly inaugurate the Polan-Gabd project of importing 110 megawatts of electricity from Iran.

Pakistan is currently importing 200MW of electricity from Iran and there is scope to increase power import to 500MW.

The sources further said the Iranian president and PM Sharif will officially inaugurate the Iran-Pakistan Border Market. Three new trade markets are also being established on the border.

One such market has been inaugurated at the Mand area on the border, while work in under way on opening two others.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, the Mand-Pishin Border Market is being established on the common border, which is one of the six such markets.

The market will lead to cross-border trade, economic development and promotion of local businesses. Moreover, 100MW of additional electricity will be obtained from Iran through the Polan-Gabd transmission line.

The additional electricity will play an important role in meeting the energy needs of the country.