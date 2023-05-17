PRA exceeds 9mth target for fiscal year by 13%

Displaying an extraordinary performance, the Punjab Revenue Authority has generated more revenue than its target set for the year.

The authority has generated a revenue 13% more than its target in the first nine months of the financial year.

In the current financial year, the Punjab Revenue Authority has been given a target of Rs190 billion with an increase of 22%.

The PRA has so far collected Rs140.78 billion in the first nine months of this financial year.

Meanwhile, in preparation for the upcoming fiscal year 2023-2024, the Annual Plan Coordination Committee is scheduled to hold a crucial meeting on May 23.

The primary objective of the meeting is to finalize the federal development budget and obtain approval for the annual plan for the next financial year.

The federal cabinet is expected to give its endorsement to the three-year budget strategy paper for the years 2023-2026 next week. However, the budget for the new financial year is expected to present on either June 9 or 10.