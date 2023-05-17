IHC grants bail to PTI leaders Ali Muhammad Khan, Maleeka Bokhari

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Ali Muhammad Khan and Maleeka Bokhari. They were arrested under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the petition against the arrest of PTI leaders Malika Bukhari and Ali Muhammad Khan.

The court ordered the cancellation of the arrest of both leaders under the 3MPO and issued a directive for their immediate release.

Following the tumultuous protests triggered by the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, the former federal ministers were detained due to concerns of potential disruption to peace.