Al-Qadir Trust case: NAB summons Imran Khan, Bushra bibi tomorrow

The National Accountability Bureau has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan and his spouse Buhsra bibi in the Al-Qadir Trust case tomorrow in its Rawalpindi office.

Bushra bibi has been summoned to the NAB Rawalpindi office tomorrow along with case record and other relevant documents. She has been asked to appear before a combined investigation team of the bureau.

The NAB said record has been sought from the former first wife as a trustee of the Al-Qadir Trust.

A three-member team of the NAB reached the Zaman Park residence of Imran Khan to serve notice on him in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

However, the team was not allowed access to implement the NAB orders. They were told to come back at 2pm, at which the team left, sources said.

Zaman Park sources say their legal team will receive the notice from the NAB team.

However, the PTI legal team has yet to reach Zaman Park. Therefore, the NAB notice has not yet been delivered.

On the other hand, the Islamabad High Court has directed Imran Khan to join the investigation into the Al-Qadir Trust case.

A division bench of the Lahore High Court has also granted protective bail of Buhsra bibi in the case till May 23.

The former first wife had named the federal government, the National Accountability Bureau and others as parties in the petition seeking protective bail.

Meanwhile, former minister and a PTI ally, Sheikh Rashid, has also been summoned in the Al-Qadir Trust case on May 24 in the Rawalpindi office. He has been asked to appear along with the case record.