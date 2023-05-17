Maulvi Abdul Kabir becomes interim Afghanistan PM

Mullah Hassan Akhund, the leader of Tehreek-e-Taliban, announced his formal resignation as the prime minister on Tuesday. He named Maulvi Abdul Kabir, the Deputy Prime Minister for Political Affairs, as his successor.

The resignation was submitted to Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada, the supreme leader of Afghanistan.

According to Iran Press/Asia, the appointment of Maulvi Abdul Kabir as the new prime minister has been officially confirmed.

As the Taliban assumed power in Afghanistan, Maulvi Abdul Kabir was in charge as the political deputy of the Taliban prime minister.

This Taliban official added that Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund resigned as prime minister due to illness.

The 72-year-old was introduced as the prime minister of this group on just 24 days after the Taliban entered Kabul.