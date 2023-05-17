‘Shameful’: Fawad Ch strongly condemns May 9 violent protests

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior vice-president Fawad Chaudhry strongly condemned the May 9 violent protests triggered by the arrest of party chief Imran Khan, stating that they were “shameful” and should never have occurred.

While talking to media persons outside Islamabad High Court (IHC) post-midnight, the PTI leader said, “Pakistan exists because of Pakistan’s Army”.

Stressing the need for a thorough investigation into the recent incidents, the politician stated: “Irrespective of their political affiliations, all individuals involved in the incidents should be held accountable and duly punished”.

During an informal conversation with journalists inside the courtroom, Chaudhry disclosed that thousands of people had been arrested across the country, causing considerable anguish for the entire nation.

Read also: Maryam mocks PTI after Fawad’s ‘olympic-level sprint’ to escape arrest

“It would be more beneficial for the country if the situation were to shift towards reconciliation,” added former federal minister.

Additionally, the former minister recounted his own firsthand encounter of being confined in a cramped cell within the CID building, highlighting the substandard conditions.

“Other party leaders were currently incarcerated at Adiala Jail,” he mentioned.

It is pertinent to mention here that Fawad narrowly escaped arrest right after his release and has finally obtained relief as the IHC has prohibited the police from apprehending him in an undisclosed case for two days.