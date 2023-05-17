Civilians must not be tried under military laws: Amnesty, HRCP condemn ISPR statement

It is alarming to note that the Pakistani Army has stated its intention to try civilians under military laws, possibly in military courts. Trying civilians in military courts is contrary to international law, Amnesty International strongly condemned the statement of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Dinushika Dissanayake, Deputy Regional Director for South Asia at Amnesty International, said, “Article 14 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), which Pakistan has ratified, guarantees the right to a trial before a ’competent, independent, and impartial tribunal established by law.”

Military courts in Pakistan are not independent courts and are specialized, purely functional, and designed to maintain discipline within the armed forces.

Amnesty International has documented a catalogue of human rights violations stemming from trying civilians in military courts in Pakistan, including flagrant disregard for due process, lack of transparency, coerced confessions, and executions after grossly unfair trials. Therefore, any indication that the trial of civilians could be held in military courts is incompatible with Pakistan’s obligations under international human rights law.

“This is purely an intimidation tactic, designed to crack down on dissent by exercising fear of an institution that has never been held to account for its overreach. There are several provisions under ordinary criminal laws that can be used to prosecute vandalism and destruction of public property.”

The right to a fair trial, guaranteed by Pakistan’s constitution, is severely undermined by this move and cannot be justified. It must be struck down immediately.

HRCP strongly opposes Pakistan Army Act 1952 and Official Secrets Act 1923 to try protestors

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) Wednesday, on the other hand, also strongly opposed the military’s decision to use Pakistan Army Act 1952 and Official Secrets Act 1923 to try protestors involved in the May 9 vandalism.

While emphasizing the importance of holding the vandals accountable for their actions, which caused extensive damage to both public and private property, including military assets, the human rights organization also stressed the need for “due process” to be followed.

Taking to Twitter, the organisation wrote: “HRCP strongly opposes the use of the Pakistan Army Act 1952 and Official Secrets Act 1923 to try civilians. While those responsible for arson and damaging public and private property during the recent protests should be held to account, they remain entitled to due process.”

The HRCP, in its tweet disagreeing with the use of military acts against civilians, further mentioned that cases of even those who have been previously tried under these acts must have their trials shifted to civil courts.

“All those civilians tried under these acts in the past should also have their cases transferred to civil courts,” their tweet added.

Owing to the violent protests triggered by the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan last week, the Inter-Services Public Relations issued a statement on Monday conveying the military’s decision to try vandals under the military’s acts.

The military’s top brass — in a Special Corps Commanders Conference (CCC) held at the General Headquarters with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir in the chair — vowed to try protesters and their abettors under relevant laws, including the Pakistan Army Act and the Official Secrets Act, as they stormed military installations.

“The forum expressed [a] firm resolve that those involved in these heinous crimes against the military installations and personal/ equipment will be brought to justice through trials under relevant laws of Pakistan including Pakistan Army Act and Official Secret Act,” a statement by the ISPR mentioned.

PTI, the Khan-led party, also considers the statement “immensely important” and has called for an inquiry into the events that unfolded last week.