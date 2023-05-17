Imran Khan can’t be arrested in any case till May 31: IHC

The Islamabad High Court has extended its order to prevent Imran Khan from being arrested in any case till May 31.

Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb of the IHC was hearing the PTI chief’s plea, seeking details of cases registered against him and orders for the authorities against arresting him.

The federal government has sought some time to provide details of the cases against Imran Khan.

The additional attorney general, the advocate general and the state counsel appeared on behalf of the federation.

The court accepted the plea and adjourned the hearing till May 31.

Exemption from appearance in interim bail plea

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan has filed a plea for exemption from appearance, as the Islamabad High Court is scheduled to proceed on his interim bail in multiple cases.

Imran Khan’s interim bail will be heard today at 3:30pm. IHC Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb will conduct the hearing.

However, Imran’s counsel Barrister Gohar has filed a request for exemption from personal appearance on the plea that the PDM held a protest outside the Supreme Court so there could be a law and order situation during the PTI chief’s appearance in court.

Imran Khan is moving the relevant forums for bail under court orders, the request said, urging for acceptance of the request for exemption.

The former prime minister has filed a petition for interim bail in a case registered at the Ramna police station.

Only five journalists will be allowed inside the courtroom for coverage.