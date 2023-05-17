Superior judiciary adopts 'good to see you' as latest trend

Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial's ‘good to see you’ remarks for PTI Chairman Imran Khan have now reached the Islamabad High Court where Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb greeted Islamabad’s top cop Akbar Ali Nasir the same way.

Justice Aurangzeb said, "IG sahib good to see you."

On hearing this, the entire courtroom burst into laughter.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz had asked the CJP how many individuals, who had allegedly stolen billions of rupees, had received greetings of "good to see you" from him.

CJP Bandial has been under severe criticism due to his greeting remarks for former Prime Minister Imran Khan during Imran's appearance before the court.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President and Federal Information Minister Marriyum Auranzeb criticised CJP remarks towards accused Imran Khan in strongest possible way.

Islamabad IG Akbar Nasir Khan told the court that there were two cases against Fawad Chaudhry.

He said PTI leader Fawad was not arrested.

The court disposed of the application of Fawad Chaudhry after the statement of Islamabad IG.

It is pertinent to note that former information minister had filed a contempt of court petition on his re-arrest.