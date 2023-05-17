Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

Superior judiciary adopts ‘good to see you’ as latest trend

Political bigwigs severely criticized CJP's 'good to see you' remarks for suspect
Samaa Web Desk May 17, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>PHOTO/FILE</p>

PHOTO/FILE

Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial’s ‘good to see you’ remarks for PTI Chairman Imran Khan have now reached the Islamabad High Court where Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb greeted Islamabad’s top cop Akbar Ali Nasir the same way.

Justice Aurangzeb said, “IG sahib good to see you.”

On hearing this, the entire courtroom burst into laughter.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz had asked the CJP how many individuals, who had allegedly stolen billions of rupees, had received greetings of “good to see you” from him.

CJP Bandial has been under severe criticism due to his greeting remarks for former Prime Minister Imran Khan during Imran’s appearance before the court.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President and Federal Information Minister Marriyum Auranzeb criticised CJP remarks towards accused Imran Khan in strongest possible way.

Read Also: Atmosphere of ‘judicial uprising’ in Supreme Court due to CJP’s actions, claims Maryam

Read Also: CJP has become a threat to national security: Maryam Nawaz

Imran Khan

islamabad high court

Chief justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Taboola

Tabool ads will show in this div