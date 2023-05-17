No respite: Transporters in Punjab unmoved despite ‘record’ POL prices decrease

First things first. The Finance Ministry announced a reduction in petrol and diesel prices by Rs12 and Rs30 respectively. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar appealed to the provincial government to play their roles in ensuring relief to the masses by controlling the transport fares up to the new POL prices.

The trickle down effect of POL prices did not transfer to the masses as transporters across the Punjab including Faisalabad and Sarghodha did not lower down the fares.

Punjab Transport Authority has not issued a new fare sheet for the last three years.

SAMAA TV reported that due to incompetence of the PTA, the people of Punjab are suffering.

In Sargodha, higher fares are being charged intercity and intra-city from passengers.

RTA Secretary Abdul Jabbar Gujjar said that the price of petrol increases or decreases every fortnight due to which the authority try to settle the fares by meeting with the transporters on its own.