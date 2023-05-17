Special body to review pay scales for hiring in higher education institutes

The Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives has established a special task force to review the pay scale system for human resource recruitment in higher education institutions (HEIs).

The purpose of the task force is to develop an improved pay scale system that will attract and retain top-quality HR in the field of HEIs.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal has said that recruiting and retaining top talent in the higher education sector is key to developing a knowledge economy.

“In today’s era of disruption and innovation, tertiary education plays a pivotal role in driving technology transfer and socio-economic uplift,” said the minister.

The minister further said that the establishment of the special task force signifies the government’s commitment to addressing the challenges faced by the higher education sector in Pakistan.

By enhancing the pay scale system, Pakistan aims to nurture an environment that rewards excellence and innovation in research and academia, he added.

To maintain competitiveness in the global academic and research landscape and enhance the global positioning of Pakistan’s higher education sector, it is essential to have competent and highly capable faculty and staff.

Regrettably, the current pay scales offered in public sector universities in Pakistan fail to meet expectations.

The introduction of new competitive, performance and market-based pay scales should help attract and retain the best resources, enabling Pakistan to lead in research and academia.