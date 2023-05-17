PCB organizes women’s cricket tournament without consulting coach, captain

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has organized the women’s domestic cricket tournament without consulting the head coach, Mark Coles, and the captain Nida Dar, said reports citing sources.

As per details, PCB did not officially announce commencing dates for the women’s domestic tournament, leading to uncertainty among the players regarding the schedule. However, all women players were instructed to report to Karachi, implying that the tournament would begin soon.

Sources familiar with the situation have now disclosed that the PCB’s women’s wing did not involve head coach Mark Coles and captain Nida Dar in the crucial decision-making process regarding team selection and other tournament-related matters.

This lack of consultation has reportedly left Coles infuriated.

Mark Coles, a respected and experienced coach, has played a crucial role in shaping the national women’s cricket team.

Similarly, the absence of captain Nida Dar from the T20 domestic tournament has also raised concerns.

The PCB is yet to release an official statement addressing the issue.