LHC to hear case against ECP for removing Imran from PTI chairman’s post on May 19

The petitions filed against the process of removing Imran Khan from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chairman post in the Election Commission have been fixed for hearing.

A five-member bench of the Lahore High Court (IHC) headed by Justice Shahd Bilal Hassan will hear the petitions of Imran Khan on May 19.

Imran Khan prayed after the disqualification in Toshakhana, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has started the process of removing the party from office.

Read Also: IHC grants 2-week interim bail to Imran Khan in Al-Qadir Trust corruption case

Last week, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) division bench granted two weeks interim bail to former prime minister Imran Khan in Al-Qadir Trust corruption case after hearing both sides.

Also, IHC single bench Mian Gul Hassan refrained authorities not to arrest Imran Khan in any case registered after May 9—a day termed as black day by Pakistan Army and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for violent protests by PTI supporters who torched public and military installations including Jinnah House aka Corps Commander House Lahore and Radio Pakistan building Peshawar after PTI chairman was arrested by NAB from Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises.