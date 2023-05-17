NAB summons Shahzad Akbar in Al-Qadir Trust case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi chapter issued summons to former Accountability Advisor Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Tuesday, asking him to appear before the anti-graft watchdog on May 22. He is being summoned for questioning regarding the Al-Qadir Trust case and the alleged illegal settlement of money recovered from Britain by Bahria Town.

NAB has also disclosed the details of the funds received from Britain and the subsequent settlement made with Bahria Town in relation to the Al-Qadir Trust.

According to NAB, it is believed that Shahzad Akbar concealed vital information from the federal cabinet while seeking approval for the previously signed deed.

The anti-graft agency has accused Shahzad Akbar of being involved in various activities alongside Imran Khan. NAB claims that on November 25th, 2019, an amount exceeding PKR 23.33 billion was transferred to Pakistan. Additionally, on November 26th, 2019, an amount exceeding PKR 3.99 billion was received. Moreover, on May 11th, 2018, an amount exceeding PKR 8.02 billion was deposited. Instead of being deposited into the national treasury, these funds were settled against Bahria Town’s dues.

Shahzad Akbar has been directed to bring all relevant documents related to the Al-Qadir Trust case for further investigation.