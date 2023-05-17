Road to Makkah Project: Saudi Deputy Minister arrives in Pakistan

Saudi Deputy Minister of Interior Dr Nasser bin Abdul Aziz Al-Daoud has arrived in Pakistan on a two-day visit during which he will sign Road to Makkah Project to facilitate Pakistani pilgrims.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah received the guest at the Noor Khan Airbase, Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

The Road to Makkah project will be a milestone in providing easy and hassle free immigration to Pakistani pilgrims.

During the visit, the Saudi Interior Minister will hold meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir.