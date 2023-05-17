Mahmood Moulvi part ways with PTI

In a major blow, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Mahmood Moulvi on Tuesday announced to quit the party following party chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest on May 9 and the widespread unrest that led to the burning of the Corps Commander’s House.

In a statement, Moulvi said that he was leaving the party due to “differences with the leadership”. He said that he had been a loyal member of the party since its inception, but he could no longer continue with it.

Mahmood Maulvi announced to leave the party and said that political parties can be changed but the Army cannot be changed. He said because of this army the country has security and nuclear power. “As an MNA, I am also resigning from the membership of the National Assembly.”

He said that it is possible to have a disagreement with an individual, but that he does not know who the troublemakers are. He then asked rhetorically if Pakistan should bring in the army from India or Afghanistan.

The PTI leader said, “I can never go against the Pakistan Army,” adding that he would no longer support the party’s anti-military campaign. “What message do you want to give by targeting martyr’s memorials?”