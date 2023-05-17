Amid rumours of leaving party, Ali Zaidi expresses loyalty to Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Sindh President Ali Haider Zaidi shared his thoughts and experiences following his release from custody under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) law and rebuffed rumours that he was leaving the party.

He expressed disappointment over the circulation of fake rumours suggesting his departure from PTI.

The rumours of Zaidi leaving PTI emerged after he was arrested by Sindh Police following protests on May 9.

Several party workers on social media expressed that the party’s Sindh president seeks refuge in jail whenever testing times come.

It was also running rife on social media that Zaidi was not arrested but was staying at the house of a military official.

However, he took to his Twitter account to reply to such assertions.

The PTI leader lamented the loss of friendships due to what he perceived as falling into traps and conspiracy theories fuelled by lies and deceit.

Despite these challenges, Zaidi extended his best wishes and prayers for those individuals, hoping that they would find guidance on the path chosen by Allah.

Reflecting on his recent days of uncertainty and distress, the PTI leader shared his desire to expose certain truths when the time is right.

However, he emphasized that the current focus should be on Pakistan’s welfare.

Zaidi stressed the urgent need to free the country from the clutches of corrupt criminals who seek to destroy it. According to him, the crisis faced by Pakistan extends beyond the issue of free and fair elections; it is an existential threat that questions the type of Pakistan that will exist in the future.

Remaining steadfast in his loyalty, the PTI leader unequivocally affirmed his unwavering support for his leader and elder brother, Imran Khan, and his vision of a free and just Pakistan.

He referenced the example of Imam Hussain AS, whose upright path he follows, stating that standing with truth and fighting against oppression is an integral part of his faith.

Zaidi raised concerns about the potential disintegration of Pakistan and the ensuing chaos and bloodshed if necessary course corrections are not made.

He denounced figures such as Zardari, Nawaz, and Fazlur Rehman as venomous snakes, warning that they would betray those who support them and drain them of their resources.