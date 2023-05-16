PTI’s Shireen Mazari, Falak Naz detained again

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister Dr Shireen Mazari and Senator Falak Naz Chitrali were detained again immediately after their release.

The PTI spokesperson claimed that Shireen Mazari and Senator Falaknaz were apprehended by Islamabad Police officers outside Adiala Jail and subsequently taken to an undisclosed location.

Iman Mazari, daughter of PTI leader Shireen Mazari, also confirmed the arrest of her mother and Senator Falak Naz in her tweet.

Regarding the arrest of Ms Mazari and Ms Naz, the prison authorities maintain that they cannot comment on any arrests made outside the jail premises.

It should be noted that the Islamabad High Court had issued orders to release both the PTI stalwarts.

It may be recalled that after the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case by NAB, PTI women leaders were arrested on the charge of inciting miscreants to riot.