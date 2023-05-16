Six migrants killed in head-on vehicle collision in Balochistan

At least six people were tragically killed, and 14 others sustained injuries when a vehicle transporting migrants met with an accident in Chagai, a district situated on the border of Balochistan.

According to Assistant Commissioner Sagar Kumar of Taftan, a horrific collision between two vehicles occurred in the Nokundi area of Chagai district, Balochistan. Following the collision, a fire broke out engulfing both vehicles. Sadly, six individuals lost their lives instantly, while 14 others sustained injuries in the accident.

He mentioned that the identities of four individuals who lost their lives in the accident have been established. However, the identities of two individuals remain unknown. The deceased migrants hailed from both Pakistan and Afghanistan. Among the identified individuals, two have been recognized through their documents and have been identified as Salahuddin and Tehzeeb.

The assistant commissioner further explained that one of the vehicles involved in the accident was heading towards Iran. However, a collision occurred between this vehicle and another one coming from the opposite direction in the hilly region between Reko Diq and Nokundi. The impact of the collision resulted in the destruction of both vehicles, and a fire subsequently broke out.

Sagar Kumar stated that following the incident, the bodies and the injured individuals have been transferred to Nokundi hospital, where they are receiving medical treatment. The identification process for those who lost their lives and those injured in the accident is currently underway.