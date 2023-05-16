Mumbai Police cracks down on Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma

Following complaints from social media users, Mumbai Police has taken action against Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma for riding bikes without helmets.

The incidents occurred separately, with Amitabh hitching a ride from a fan to reach his work location, while Anushka hopped on a bike with her bodyguard after a roadblock. In both cases, neither the actors nor their riders were wearing helmets.

View this post on Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram to share a photo of himself on a bike ride, expressing gratitude to the person who provided the lift. However, the lack of helmets caught the attention of Twitter users, who promptly tagged Mumbai Police, urging them to take note of the violation.

Responding to the social media outcry, Mumbai Police assured users that they had shared the information with the traffic branch. The official Twitter handle of Mumbai Traffic Police was also tagged in the tweets.

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the film “Uunchai” alongside Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta, Sarika, and Parineeti Chopra. He is currently working on “Project K,” a bilingual film directed by Nag Ashwin, featuring Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. The legendary actor is also set to make a special appearance in Ganapath and will be part of Ribhu Dasgupta’s upcoming courtroom drama film, “Section 84.”

View this post on Instagram

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma made a cameo appearance in the Netflix film “Qala” last year. She is scheduled to make her debut at the Cannes Film Festival this month. Later this year, Anushka will return to the big screen with “Chakda Xpress,” a biopic directed by Prosit Roy, which chronicles the journey of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

The actions taken by Mumbai Police serve as a reminder to celebrities and the public alike about the importance of following traffic rules and wearing helmets for personal safety while riding bikes.