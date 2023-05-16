Al-Qadir Trust case: NAB summons Imran Khan on May 18

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi chapter on Tuesday issued summons to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan to appear before the investigation team of the anti-graft watchdog on May in relation to the Al-Qadir Trust case.

It may be recalled that Islamabad High Court (IHC) had ordered the PTI chairman to join investigation and also hinted at cancelling his bail if he failed to cooperate.

The anti-graft agency has initiated a formal investigation against Imran Khan, in the corruption case related to the Al-Qadir Trust. As part of the investigation process, the NAB investigation team has provided him with a questionnaire to complete, in addition to conducting grilling him.

Also Read: IHC grants 2-week interim bail to Imran Khan in Al-Qadir Trust corruption case

The PTI chairman is facing allegations of corruption in the Al-Qadir Trust case during his tenure as Prime Minister. The Islamabad High Court had termed the arrest by the Bureau in relation to the Al-Qadir Trust case as legally justified.

Know more: Al-Qadir Trust case: Imran Khan handed over questionnaire, as NAB begins formal probe

The Supreme Court, responding to a plea for release, had declared the arrest of former premier in the Al-Qadir Trust case from the premises of the IHC as illegal, thus ordering his release.

It should be noted that Imran Khan was arrested by NAB with the assistance of Rangers in the Al-Qadir Trust case while he was appearing in various cases at the Islamabad High Court.

What is Al-Qadir Trust case?

Real estate tycoon Malik Riaz had recorded his statement with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) along with former ministers of Imran Khan’s cabinet in the Al Qadir University land allotment case.

The development surfaced on Wednesday as NAB pursues a graft case against Imran Khan.

Others included in the case are former federal overseas minister Zulifiqar Bukhari, and former advisor on accountability Shehzad Akbar are also involved in the case were land was allotted for Al Qadir Trust University in exchange for ensuring that the £190 million (Rs70 billion) seized in the UK are returned to Riaz in Pakistan.