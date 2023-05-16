Apple iPhone 16 poised to redefine smartphone standards

The iPhone 15’s allure diminishes due to two speculated enhancements in the iPhone 16, prompting my decision to forgo the former.

Esteemed industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, via his blog, has divulged that the forthcoming iPhone 16 Pro will showcase two significant modifications, one being an expanded structure to accommodate a periscope lens, resulting in a larger display.

While the iPhone 15 Pro Max shall remain the sole model housing a periscope lens, the Pro variant will introduce this feature alongside the iPhone 16.

In a separate report by Ross Young, it was already hinted that the iPhone 16’s screen size would increase to 6.3 inches, surpassing the 6.1-inch display of the iPhone 15.

Correspondingly, the iPhone 16 Pro will boast a 6.9-inch screen, exceeding the 6.7 inches of its predecessor, the iPhone 15 Pro.

Kuo’s assertions largely corroborate this report, as he contends that Apple necessitated enlarging the dimensions of its devices to accommodate the new lens.

The iPhone 16 Pro epitomizes grandiosity. Beyond the evident benefits of a larger screen and the inclusion of a periscope lens, the augmentation in size may also enhance the ergonomic experience for individuals with larger hands.

Although a 0.2-inch increment may not be deemed substantial, it could offer a more substantial grip, albeit potentially less comfortable for those with smaller hands.

The periscope lens represents a momentous breakthrough in phone camera development, enabling an enhanced optical zoom capable of magnifying up to 5x to 10x (depending on the lens itself).

In contrast, the standard iPhone zoom remains confined at 3x, thus potentially bestowing a remarkable quality-of-life improvement upon iPhone users worldwide.

Our projection asserts that Apple’s implementation of the periscope lens will extend beyond the Pro models, with the company commencing its endeavor by introducing this technology to its more premium offerings.

Conceivably, by the time the iPhone 17 is unveiled, we can anticipate a wider availability of the periscope lens.

However, it should be noted that such an advancement necessitates a larger device chassis for proper integration.