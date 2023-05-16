PTI announces to hold power show in Sheikhupura on May 18

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday announced to hold power show in Sheikhupura on May 18 (Thursday).

An important meeting was held in Zaman Park under the chairmanship of PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan, during which ticket holders participated.

It was decided in the meeting that the party will hold power show for which Sheikhupura’s Muridke tehsil has been finalised.

Sources privy to the development said that party chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan directed the local leadership to make preparations for the rally. He also directed the ticket holders to fully participate in the rally.

Earlier, in a recorded video message shared on the party’s official Twitter account, he called upon the people to participate in a peaceful protest despite the government’s intimidation tactics aimed at spreading fear among the masses.

Khan emphasised the importance of standing up against these tactics and urged the public to break free from the “idols of fear” to attain true freedom.

The former PM also drew a parallel between the government’s tactics and the historical figure Genghis Khan, highlighting how fear was used to control and suppress people. He accused the incumbent government of employing similar fear-inducing measures to discourage the public from joining protests against the delay in elections.

The former prime minister expressed his concern about the state’s brutality and the mistreatment of women, describing the situation as unprecedented.

He alleged that these acts of oppression were deliberately being aired on electronic and social media platforms to coerce people into submission and accept a state of “slavery.”